Saudi coalition intercepts Huthi missile

RIYADH: The Saudi-led military coalition said on Tuesday it had intercepted and destroyed drones and ballistic missiles launched into the kingdom by Yemen’s Huthi rebels, including one fired towards Riyadh.

Witnesses told AFP that they heard blasts at dawn from their homes in the capital. Coalition forces "managed... to intercept and destroy a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Huthi militia from Sanaa towards Riyadh in a deliberate hostile operation," coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said on Saudi state media. The alliance said it had intercepted "eight booby-trapped unmanned aircraft to target civilian objects and civilians in the kingdom", as well as three ballistic missiles.

The Iran-backed Huthis said on their Al-Masirah television that they had carried out a "major attack on Saudi soil", targeting military sites in Riyadh and the southern provinces of Najran and Jizan. "We will carry out more and more powerful military operations," said Yahya Sarie, the spokesman for the Huthis’ armed wing.