close
Wed Jun 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
June 24, 2020

Saudi coalition intercepts Huthi missile

World

AFP
June 24, 2020

RIYADH: The Saudi-led military coalition said on Tuesday it had intercepted and destroyed drones and ballistic missiles launched into the kingdom by Yemen’s Huthi rebels, including one fired towards Riyadh.

Witnesses told AFP that they heard blasts at dawn from their homes in the capital. Coalition forces "managed... to intercept and destroy a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Huthi militia from Sanaa towards Riyadh in a deliberate hostile operation," coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said on Saudi state media. The alliance said it had intercepted "eight booby-trapped unmanned aircraft to target civilian objects and civilians in the kingdom", as well as three ballistic missiles.

The Iran-backed Huthis said on their Al-Masirah television that they had carried out a "major attack on Saudi soil", targeting military sites in Riyadh and the southern provinces of Najran and Jizan. "We will carry out more and more powerful military operations," said Yahya Sarie, the spokesman for the Huthis’ armed wing.

Latest News

More From World