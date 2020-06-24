390 constables promoted

LAHORE:After the approval from a departmental promotion board during its session, chaired by the capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore, 390 constables who have completed departmental courses since 2013 have been to the post of head constable.

Noman, Younis, Abdul Khaliq, Shakeel Ahmed, Imran, Sarwar, Naeemullah Khan, Shafiq, and Qaiser are among the 390 officials who have been promoted. The promotion board included the police officers comprising SSP Admin, SP Headquarters and SP Legal.

On the special effort of the CCPO Lahore this year, 253 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) were promoted to the rank of sub-inspectors, and 400 head constables were promoted to the rank of ASI.