Partly cloudy, humid forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was witnessed in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Weak moist currents are penetrating northeastern parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very hot in Sindh, South Punjab and Balochistan. However, rain thunderstorm with gusty winds are expected in Pothohar region, upper Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Rainfall was recorded at Balakot 30, Islamabad (Saidpur 22) and Muzaffarabad 05. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Mohen-Jo-Daro where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore, it was 38.5°C and minimum was 28.7°C.