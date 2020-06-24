Baloch holds govt responsible for corona spread

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has held the federal government responsible for rapid spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The confused statements of the prime minister, lack of prevention strategy and the non-cooperation between the Centre and provinces are the main reason behind the spread of the pandemic, he said while talking to the media at Mansoora on Tuesday.

The JI leader said Prime Minister Imran Khan even ignored the suggestions from the health professionals regarding the complete lockdown for prevention from cronavirus. Baloch asked the prime minister to revisit his strategy. He said the government should develop a national policy by taking on board all the stakeholders to cope with the crises.

He said the enemies of the country were hatching conspiracies to start sectarian violence in the country. He highlighted the need for unity among the followers of different schools of thought. He said Milli Yakjehti Council will meet soon to discuss the issues of the conspiracies to create unrest among different sects.