‘Dishonest’ politicians more dangerous than corona: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said ‘dishonest’ politicians like Hamza Shahbaz are more dangerous than coronavirus pandemic. Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said promotion of Hamza Shahbaz would have not been possible without nepotism. Hamza following footsteps of his father has filled his pockets through money laundering, he added. The minister added that trumpet of accountability has been blown and now every corrupt element will be caught.