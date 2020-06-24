Varsities asked to take fee in installments

On the directions of Punjab Governor/Chancellor, a letter has been written to heads of public and private universities to facilitate students in depositing all kinds of fees in installments.

The letter urged the Vice Chancellors and Rectors not to take any adverse action as the same may result in affecting their future. The letter states that the Covid-19 outbreak has severely affected social and economic life of all segments of society wherein middle and poor classes are facing the main brunt of financial crisis and they might be facing difficulty in payment of academic fees of their children.

PU announces fee cut during online classes: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has announced that PU would not charge any fee from students under some fee heads during Covid-19. Dr Niaz Ahmad said that PU would continue its pro-student policies and would not charge any medical, transport, library, sports and hostel fee except tuition fee during the period of online classes.