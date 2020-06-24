Gayle opts out of CPL 2020

KINGSTON: Chris Gayle has opted out of the 2020 CPL a day before the players' draft is scheduled to take place on June 24.

The tournament this year is scheduled to take place in Trinidad & Tobago from August 18 until September 10 subject to permission from the local government. It is understood Gayle communicated his decision on Monday to St Lucia Zouks, the franchise he was going to play for in this CPL, saying he would not be available to play due to personal reasons.