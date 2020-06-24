Gabriel set to be added to WI Test squad

LONDON: Shannon Gabriel looks set to be added to West Indies' Test squad for the series against England.Gabriel, who was a key player in West Indies' victory over England in the Caribbean, was only named as part of the reserve squad for the tour as he was seeking to prove his fitness following an ankle injury.

But Phil Simmons, West Indies' head coach, suggested Gabriel was now “bowling as fast as I've seen him for while” and hinted that, if he came through the warm-up games, he was highly likely to be added to the 14-man Test squad.