Raja shocked over 10 players’ positive tests

LAHORE: Cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja said that he was shocked over the Pakistan’s 10 players being tested positive for COVID-19. “Absolutely shocked to hear that 10 players have tested positive for Covid-19,” he tweeted. “All asymptotic. Wishing them speedy recovery and return to cricket.”The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had tested its players ahead of their Test and T20I tour of England. The affected players have been advised to go into self-isolation.