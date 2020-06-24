PCB looking to hold remaining PSL matches in Nov

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan has said that the board is looking to organise the remaining four matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 in November.

“We have identified a window in November to complete our remaining matches but that’s subject to the pandemic. Zimbabwe is also schedule to visit Pakistan in November to play three T20Is and three ODIs,” he was quoted by Geo Super.

Speaking about the growth of the league he revealed that over 500,000 spectators visited stadiums in 26 games this year and figures would have increased in the last few matches had they not been postponed.

“The PSL is lifeblood for Pakistan and it was good thing to have all the games in the country,” he said. He said that PSL franchises have concerns. While the board is addressing their grievances he said that there is no serious conflict.

“The PCB and PSL franchises are working together for betterment of Pakistan cricket. Arguments and disagreements happen everywhere as everyone has their point of view. Franchises are important stake holders and they have played an important role by investing in Pakistan cricket.