Middlesbrough turn to Warnock in relegation fight

LONDON: Championship strugglers Middlesbrough sacked manager Jonathan Woodgate and hired the experienced Neil Warnock on Tuesday as they battle to avoid relegation to the third tier of English football

The widely travelled Warnock, 71, whose lengthy managerial career has included spells at Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, QPR and Leeds, has been out of the game since he left Cardiff in November. Middlesbrough parted company with former England international Woodgate following their 3-0 defeat to Swansea at the weekend -- their first game since the Championship resumed following the coronavirus shutdown. It left them one place above the bottom three but only above Hull on goal difference.

Former Leeds and Real Madrid defender Woodgate, 40, was appointed last year but oversaw just nine wins in 38 league games. Warnock has eight matches remaining to try to keep Middlesbrough, who were relegated from the Premier League in 2017, in second tier. His first game is against fellow strugglers Stoke City on Saturday.