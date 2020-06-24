Punjab Sports Dept arranges Webinar on Olympic Day

LAHORE: Sports Department and Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Punjab celebrated Olympic Day by arranging a grand Webinar on the topic of ‘Olympism & Role of Sports Department in the promotion of Sports in Punjab’ on Tuesday.

Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association Khalid Mehmood, President Punjab Olympics Association Amir Jan, President Pakistan Rugby Federation Arif Saeed, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Olympian swimmer Kiran Khan, top medal-winning wrestler Inam Butt, all DSOs and TSOs participated in the largely-attended Webinar. POA Project Coordinator Miss Ada Jaffery was the moderator at the webinar.

Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta welcomed all the participants and highlighted the efforts of Sports Department & Directorate in promotion of sports across the Punjab province. He assured Pakistan and Punjab Olympic Associations of all-out support for promotion of sports in the country.

Bhutta said Pakistan athletes have won several medals in Asian and South Asian Games level but we need to do extra hard work to clinch medals in Olympic Games. “For this purpose we are ready to collaborate with Pakistan and Punjab Olympic Associations, sports federations and associations.

Addressing the webinar President Punjab Olympic Association Amir Jan said it’s nice to see all sports stakeholders on one platform. “Olympic Day is a message of peace, love without any discrimination.

As we see athletes from around the world compete with each other in Olympic Games irrespective of their nationality and colour etc. We need to pass this legacy to future generations”.Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association Khalid Mehmood threw light on the importance of Olympic Day saying that people of all walks of life used to take part in Olympic Day celebrations but unfortunately this year we are confined to celebrate this great occasion through online webinars and activities.

Answering a question, Khalid said South Asian Games have been awarded to Pakistan and we intend to hold these games in Lahore in early 2022. “We also want to organize some events in Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Sialkot to provide an opportunity for people of these cities to witness international competitions”.