PFF, AFP included in new composition of PSB

KARACHI: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) have been included as Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Tuesday unveiled the new composition of the PSB Board.

The new PSB Board comprises 11 members. It will be headed by the minister of IPC as president, with the Secretary IPC to act as vice-president and the PSB Director General who also will serve as both member and secretary.

The other members include chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), presidents/secretaries of PFF and AFP, President Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), President/Secretary Services Control Board, renowned businessman Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, Managing Director NESPAK or his nominee but not less than Grade-20 Officer or equivalent and chairman Novamed Pharmaceuticals Lahore Shafiq Ahmed Abbasi.

The big issue is that PFF has been struggling for the last five years and now FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee is acting. The world body has given NC the mandate until Dec 31 this year to hold elections. And there is every possibility that elections would not be held as there are numerous issues. As the Board members can act for two years as per rules any other Olympic Sports Federation could have been included in place of PFF.

The other issue of the PFF is that former PFF president Faisal Saleh Hayat had dissociated his federation from the PSB and if he or his party is elected then again the PSB will have to face issues. It is pertinent to mention here that the five-member PSB Executive Committee mostly has ex-officio members and no representation has been given to POA and federations.