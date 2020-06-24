Giles upbeat about Pak cricket tour

LONDON: England managing director Ashley Giles believes Pakistan’s tour in August will go ahead even though several Pakistani cricketers have tested positive for coronavirus.

Pakistan are due to play three Tests and three Twenty20 internationals against England, starting in August. Giles expressed his concern, particularly for the Pakistan players who had tested positive, but told a conference call he remained upbeat. “I don’t think the series is in doubt,” he said. “We are far enough away from the start of the Test series to not worry about that too much at the moment.

“There are some more test results coming out later from the rest of the group so we will see what that says, but we are still hopeful that the Pakistan team will be arriving in the country fairly soon.” Cancelling the Pakistan series could cost the England and Wales Cricket Board an estimated Â£80 million ($100 million) in lost broadcast revenue.

“This is the difference with international sport,” said Giles. “We need to get our opposition in-country. Anything that puts that at risk or in danger is clearly a problem.” Pakistan is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases, with more than 180,000 so far, including 3,590 deaths, while cases are falling in Britain.

“Of course, in the Pakistan team’s case, the situation in Pakistan is not great at the moment and our thoughts go out to the whole country,” said Giles. “But clearly it is important we get that team and those guys in our country and we can get on with that series.”