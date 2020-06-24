Djokovic tests positive for corona

BELGRADE: World number one Novak Djokovic’s hopes of hosting a successful exhibition tournament during a pandemic spectacularly backfired Tuesday when he became the fourth player to test positive for coronavirus, raising serious questions about the sport’s planned return in August.

Djokovic, who was not showing any symptoms, joined fellow players Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki in testing positive for COVID-19 during the second leg of his Adria Tournament where social distancing was minimal.

Djokovic said his wife Jelena also tested positive while the results of their children were negative.“I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection,” said the 33-year-old Serb, who has said he would be against a compulsory coronavirus vaccination if it became a requirement for tennis players to travel to tournaments.

“I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine,” the 17-time Grand Slam winner said, adding that he would now go into self-isolation for the next 14 days.

Bulgaria’s Dimitrov, the world number 19, announced on Sunday he had tested positive after pulling out of the event, the biggest since the tennis season was halted because of the pandemic that has killed at least 472,173 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year. Croatia’s Coric and Troicki of Serbia also followed suit on Monday, revealing they also had tested positive. The final in the Croatian coastal town of Zadar was cancelled Sunday while the final stop of the ill-advised Adria Tour, in Bosnia in early July, was also scrapped after the news of Djokovic’s infection.

The outbreak raises the question on how the ATP and WTA can best manage the restart of their tours scheduled for August. It has already been established that the US Open in New York will be played behind closed doors and under strict health protocols which Djokovic, to much criticism, described as “extreme” and “impossible”.

The ATP, while wishing those infected a swift recovery, said Tuesday that it and other stakeholders had “made exhaustive plans to mitigate risks through a variety of precautions and protocols to be implemented at ATP events”.The cancellation of the Serb’s Adria Tour has come on the back of a number of gaffes for Djokovic, who is the president of the ATP Player Council.