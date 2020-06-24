Pakistan’s England tour still on 7 more Pak players test positive

ISLAMABAD: Seven more Pakistan cricketers have been tested positive raising the total numbers to ten as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to continue with its plan to tour England staring with a charter flight to Manchester on June 28.

The seven more tested positive out of 24 who underwent tests on Monday were Muhammad Rizwan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Husnain, Imran Khan and Kashif Bhatti.

Three others were tested positive for COVID-19 Monday were Haider Ali, Harris Rauf and Shahdab Khan. Apart from players Malang Ali (masseur) was also tested positive. He was the member of the support staff.

He said ratio of positive result was a proof of general condition around. Wasim Khan was unhappy on the players’ careless behaviour but reminded Pakistan society was more a family-oriented one.

He said that tour would go on as planned and there could be some addition within next few days. Wasim termed England COVID-19 situation in England as much better to that of Pakistan.

Player who have tested negative were: Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmad, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, and Yasir Shah

Players’ Support Personnel who have tested negative are: Mansoor Rana (manager), Misbah-ul-Haq (head coach), Shahid Aslam (assistant to head coach), Younis Khan (batting coach), Mushtaq Ahmed (spin bowling coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Talha Butt (team analyst), Yasir Malik (strength and conditioning coach), Dr Sohail Saleem (team doctor), Lt Col (retd) Usman Riffat (security manager) and Raza Kitchlew (media and digital content manager).

Not tested to date: Shoaib Malik, Cliffe Deacon and Waqar YounisThe PCB medical panel is already in contact with these players and the masseur, who have been instructed to observe strict quarantine at their homes for their and their families’ wellbeing.

The players and player support personnel, who have tested negative, will assemble in a bio-secure environment in Lahore on 24 June and will undergo second round of testing on June 25.

The players and player support personnel, who will test negative on June 25 will depart for Manchester on a chartered flight. Within 24 after hours after arriving in the UK, they will be tested by the ECB medical panel.

The players and player support personnel, who will test negative upon arrival in the UK, will observe a quarantine period as per the UK government’s regulations, but will be allowed to train and practice in a bio-secure facility.