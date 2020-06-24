close
Wed Jun 24, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 24, 2020

SECP extends timeline for AMCs

Business

Our Correspondent
June 24, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has extended the timeline for Asset Management Companies (AMCs) to meet investor’s suitability assessment requirements, stipulated in Circular No 2 of 2020. The extended timeline is July 24, 2020.

The SECP gave the extension to provide mutual fund industry further relief in fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements during the Covid-19 pandemic, a statement said on Tuesday.

SECP’s suitability assessment requirements require AMCs to classify the Collective Investment Schemes (CIS) and investment plans with regards to the risk of principle erosion, ranging from very low risk for money market funds to high risk for equity funds. AMCs are also required to ensure suitability of CIS/plan to the investor and assess the risk profiles of investors before his/her investment in any specific product or strategy.

Effective implementation of AMCs risk profiling mechanism will ensure that the investor makes an informed investment decision while investing in any mutual fund/plan, as per his/her risk profile.

