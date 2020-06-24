SRB extends return filing date

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has extended the last date for payment and filing sales tax return for the month of May 2020, according to a notification issued on Tuesday.
As per the notification the date has been extended for making payment up to June 29, 2020 for the month of May 2020. Similarly, the date for filing sales tax return has been extended up to July 02, 2020.