Wed Jun 24, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 24, 2020

Gold prices up Rs1,100

Business

Our Correspondent
June 24, 2020

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs1,100 per tola on Tuesday to all time highest rate in the country, dealers said.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market increased to Rs103,100 per tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold price was raised by Rs943 to Rs88,391.

In the international market, gold rates rose by $9 per ounce to $1,757 per ounce.

Local jewellers said that gold price in the local market remained lower by Rs8,000 per tola as compared to gold rates in the Dubai market.

