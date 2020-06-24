Vision or illusion

LAHORE: Visionary leadership through prudent approach limited the coronavirus impact on the economy and people, while illusionary leadership has no concrete plan and depends on wishful thinking that hurts both the people and the economy.

We have seen that the Chinese adopted a very strict approach to limit the impact of the novel coronavirus that hurt a section of its population badly. However, within two months the Chinese economy was back on track as they eased the strict lockdown when the disease spread was controlled.

As the virus again erupted in its capital Beijing, the Chinese government adopted the same strict measures to stop its spread and is likely to succeed. New Zealand also managed to control the virus spread through strict control and has finally opened its economy.

Both these economies never left it to their citizens to observe the SOPs, instead the state machinery ensured that all procedures recommended by the state were strictly followed. These governments never underestimated the threat of the virus and their strict approach paid dividend both in case of less loss to human life and to the economy.

We unfortunately had an illusionary leadership at the helm of affairs when the pandemic hit the country. There was confusion on lockdown that in fact in the end was announced by the ISPR spokesman.

The management even during lockdown was very weak. The state was afraid of punishing violators of SOPs fearing that it would further erode its popularity.

Look at the Middle East countries, they penalised the violators of SOPs heavily and were able to contain the virus spread besides toning their population to behave responsibly on social distancing and observe all standard operating procedures strictly.

They are gradually opening up their economy with the confidence that the virus will not spread because of carefree attitude of the people. In Pakistan, it is now mandatory to wear face masks whenever someone ventures outside their home.

But even this regulation is blatantly violated in the presence of law enforcing agencies. It is an illusion that the coronavirus spread could be controlled with this approach.

Each violator is putting at risk the health of people around whom he/she moves; be it the market, office or factory. Without strict adherence to SOPs (zero tolerance) the resumption of economic activities would remain a dream.

Our leadership made it look like it was worried about the poor and those who lost jobs. They were far from reality as the devastation caused by the pandemic was more widely spread.

Not only the daily wagers, but the shopkeepers and small enterprises were as badly hurt as the daily wagers. The income loss was spread all over.

For instance, most of the shopkeepers operate from rented shops. Because of no or limited economic activity in the last three months, they were unable to pay the rent that has accumulated.

Similarly, majority of small industries also operate from rented premises. This way millions of SMEs are in deep trouble and have lost not only their working capital and stocks but also owe debts to their landlords.

In the same way, millions of landlords who owned shops or other premises depended on the monthly rents to feed their families. Since they have been deprived of the rent they are living as miserably as the poorer segments of the society. Has the state ever thought of coming to their help?

Yes, people have assets, but these assets are worthless if they do not generate the income and cannot be disposed of at a fair price. All these segments of the society would continue to suffer till the economy starts operating in a fear free atmosphere.

In case of no lockdown, this fear free atmosphere would come through strict adherence to the SOPs. As far as the illiteracy of our electorate is concerned, let us not forget that most of our overseas workers stationed in Gulf countries and Saudi Arabia are illiterate or semi-literate.

However, they follow all coronavirus SOPs in these countries because the enforcement is very strict. Opening the economy would continue to take its toll on human life until we can ensure strict compliance to SOPs.

Our leadership very often gives the example of India and claims that Pakistan has managed the pandemic in a better way. Let us compare the performance with Statistics.

The number of coronavirus confirmed cases in India are 440,000 against 185,000 in Pakistan. India’s population is six times larger than Pakistan.

It has many times less positive cases per million than Pakistan. Its economy would suffer because of coronavirus impact, but would still be in positive much above our average growth of three years.

Our economy has already gone in to negative growth and by all forecasts it is unlikely to grow positively next year.