Housing finance a priority area for State Bank: Dr Reza Baqir

KARACHI: Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr Reza Baqir on Tuesday said housing finance was a priority area for the central bank and it was committed to play a facilitative and supportive role for the promotion of the same in the country.

As per a central bank statement, Baqir voiced these views while chairing the first meeting of the steering committee on housing and construction finance, held to deliberate on the terms of reference (ToRs) of the committee and the way forward.

Last week, the SBP governor had formed a steering committee to prepare and implement a roadmap to ensure a sustainable market led financing of housing projects and mortgages in order to promote the development of the housing and construction industry in the country.

The committee comprises Lt General (Retd) Anwar Ali Haider, Chairman NAPHDA Jameel Ahmad, Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan, and presidents of Habib Bank, National Bank, Meezan Bank, Faysal Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, and Bank Alfalah.

Member banks expressed their keenness to work with the SBP and NAPHDA to promote financing in the identified projects.

After detailed deliberations, Baqir formed sub-committees to work parallelly on different streams including developer finance, end-user housing finance, use of technology, development of capital market and long-term yield curve, risk mitigation mechanism, and removal of legal and regulatory hurdles in housing finance.

Members of the steering committee volunteered as lead and co-lead champions to discuss and identify solutions in respective areas for the consideration of the main committee.

The committee also discussed two initial pilot projects, one on the government land model and the other on the private sector builder model. It was decided that the volunteering banks will hold meetings with NAPHDA on the financing of government land model and developer finance during the current week and will present their reports in the next weekly meeting of the committee.