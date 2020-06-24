Stocks barrel ahead, betting on a possible rate cut

Stocks extended gains under the lead of oil, exploration and cement stocks on expectation that inflation rate would remain in single digit for the month of May, making a strong case of a cut in the benchmark interest rate, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.93 percent or 314.69 points to close at 34,052.61 points level, while KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a high of 1.10 percent or 160.42 points to end at 14,777.68 points level.

Brokerage Topline Securities in a note said, “The market was in the green from the word go on the back of strengthened international oil prices, which led the E&Ps (exploration and production) and OMC (oil marketing companies) sectors to close higher”.

The market continued its opening momentum and remained positive through the day where investor interest was also observed in cements and fertilisers sectors, the brokerage said.

Of 364 active scrips, 235 moved up, 97 retreated, and 32 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes were unchanged at 160.630 million shares, as compared with 161.290 million shares traded on Monday.

Saad Rafi, head of equity sales at Al Habib Capital Markets, said, “The positive vibes were sensed in the market owing to possibility of rate cut in benchmark interest rate and expectation of an ease in capital gains tax (CGT) as the Pakistan Stock Exchange management has proposed cut in it”.

However, in the last two sessions the market might shed some weight as this is the rollover week, and some correction was heralded, Rafi said. “Volumes have shrunk, the market direction in coming week is difficult to predict. Lack of upcoming positive economic developments will keep market in check,” he added.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said, “The market recorded healthy gains on the back of revival in the global stock markets and rise in crude oil prices”. Global stock markets were up on the US President Donald Trump’s statement that trade deal with China would remain intact support business community, Ahmad added.

“Another factor behind the surge was the promise of international funding agencies especially Asian Development Bank’s pledge to extend nearly $1.5 billion, which would help support balance of payment position,” he said.

Shahab Farooq, director research at Next Capital said, "While trading activity remained thin, investors opted for value plays from banking, oil & gas, and cement sectors”. “Hopes of adjustments in CGT also fueled positive sentiments in the market,” Farooq said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said, "Stocks closed bullish led by selected scrips across the board on strong valuations”. Bull run in global stocks on easing US China trade tensions, surging global crude oil prices, renewed hopes for economic recovery on PM affirmations for smart lockdown and expected Emerging Market status quo in the MSCI 2020 Annual Market Classification review results contributed to the rally, Mehanti added.

The top gainers were Premier Suger, which gained Rs27.27 close at Rs390.87/share, and Mari Petroleum, up Rs22.60 to finish at Rs1,263.93/share. Rafhan Maize, losing Rs90 to close at Rs7000.00/share, and Phillip Morris Pakistan, down Rs80 to close at Rs1,800/share, were the main losers.

TRG Pakistan Limited was the volume leader with 11.838 million shares and gained Rs1.94 to end at Rs27.83/share, while Adamjee Insurance’s turnover was thinnest with 3.450 million shares and it strengthened by Rs0.48 to finish at Rs33.28/share.