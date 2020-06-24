New Zealand tour of Bangladesh postponed over coronavirus

DHAKA: New Zealand’s Test tour of Bangladesh has been postponed over the coronavirus, the hosts said on Tuesday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on sport.

New Zealand were due to play two Tests in Bangladesh in August-September as part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Three Bangladesh cricketers, including former One-day international captain Mashrafe Mortaza, have tested positive in recent days.

The governing bodies from both countries were working on new dates for the series, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said.

“In the present COVID-19 pandemic scenario, hosting a full cricket series in August 2020 will be a challenge in terms of preparations,” BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said in a statement.

He added that organisers did not want to risk the safety and health of players, support staff and others.

“Under these circumstances, the BCB and NZC (New Zealand Cricket) have felt that the best way forward would be to defer the series,” he added.