The abyss looms

This refers to the letter ‘Horrifying debt’ (June 20) by Hasan Raza. The moot point is: are we not a failed state? If not already, the government, with its stupid economic and monetary policies, is taking the nation closer to financial bankruptcy. It is a colossal failure of the government for not being able to put in place a competent and experienced economic team. Indigenous economic experts within the country have been calling for home-grown solutions but the government does not trust them.

Managing the economy is not rocket science. All one needs is a little common sense, sincerity of purpose and passion for self-reliance. How can one expect this from IMF agenda driven economic managers that are not answerable to the country’s parliament, its people and the government itself? The prime minister must lead from the front. Unfortunately, the IMF chosen team is leading the prime minister to an abyss.

Arshad M Khawaja

Karachi