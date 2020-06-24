Djokovic contracts coronavirus

BELGRADE: World No 1 Novak Djokovic said Tuesday he had tested positive for coronavirus, the Serb star becoming the fourth player to contract the virus after taking part in his exhibition tennis tournament in the Balkans.

Djokovic, who is “not showing any symptoms” according to a statement from his spokesperson, joins Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki in testing positive for Covid-19.

Djokovic said his wife Jelena also tested positive while the results of their children were negative.