‘Lack of practice makes tour tough’

ISLAMABAD: Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi Tuesday said the upcoming tour of England to be tough as the team was unable to practice properly due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s going to be tough because we have not been able to practice properly due to the pandemic, however we will get ample time before the series to train and get acclimatised to the conditions as we will be reaching there in advance,” cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted Shaheen Shah Afridi as saying.

However, Shaheen was optimistic about the tour despite lack of practice.

“Reaching there in advance will help us get acclimatised to the conditions. We are hoping to continue our good performance during tour,” he said.

He also spoke about the importance of West Indies tour of England regarding implementation of new rules and regulations.

“Things will be different this time around due to changes in regulations, however the West Indies series will give us an idea on how to deal with the new situation,” he said.

The left-arm quick also discussed impact of working with the team’s bowling coach Waqar Younis.

“I consider myself lucky to be working with Waqar bhai. I learnt a lot from him in the nets and will try to apply that on the field,” he said.