Seven more players test positive for Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Another seven Pakistan players tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday raising the total number to 10 as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to go ahead with the England tour.

Twenty-four players were tested on Monday and seven of them, including first choice Test wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, were positive. Others are white-ball specialists Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Hasnain plus Imran Khan and Kashif Bhatti.

The three players who tested positive for the virus on Monday were Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan.

Apart from the players, support staff member Malang Ali (masseur) has also tested positive.

“Yes, that is reality. Now we have 10 positive cases from the total number of 29 players selected to tour England. No player has any serious symptoms,” Pakistan Cricket Board’s Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan told journalists in a hurriedly convened video conference on Tuesday.

“Head coach and chief selector Misbahul Haq is currently looking at all available options. Out of 10 players, seven are white-ball cricketers. Only Rizwan was a candidate for the Test series. We hope and pray that all turn up negative after their quarantine period. Once they test negative twice in 48 hours, they will be boarded on a Manchester flight where the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) will arrange another Covid-19 test for each of them.”

He said the ratio of positive results represents the general trend in the country. “Covid-19 is on the rise in Pakistan. The fittest cricketers are contracting the virus what to talk about others in the society. So it is my plea to all: please adhere to the guidelines and never think that you are immune to the virus.”

Wasim said that the England tour would go on as planned and there could be some addition in the next few days. “Misbah is looking for a reserve wicketkeeper, one or two more replacements for the Test series that will be our first commitment in England. The T20 series is scheduled in September and we will have enough time to get back-up for that series.”

Wasim termed the Covid-19 situation in England as much better than Pakistan. “They have already passed their peak while we are heading towards it. Possibly the first half of July will be worse in Pakistan. So there is no danger to the cricketers’ health in England, I have spoken to West Indies officials and they are very happy and relaxed regarding the facilities they have been provided by the ECB. We expect the best from the ECB during our stay there,” he said.

“As regards the players who have tested positive, we will continue to monitor and support them, including conducting antibody tests, and as soon as they test negative they will be flown to join the squad in England.

“At the moment, they have been advised to go into self-isolation so that they not only recover quickly but also prevent their other family members from being infected.

“The tour to England is very much on track and the squad will depart as per schedule on June 28. Fortunately, all the first-choice red-ball squad, barring Mohammad Rizwan, are negative, which means they can start training and practising immediately after they have been tested and given the all clear when they arrive in England.

“In the meantime, Misbah is reviewing the training schedule in England and is firming up plans for reserve players to be tested as a back-up,” Wasim said.