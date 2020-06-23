Students protest

SUKKUR: A large number of the students of the various universities on Monday took to the streets and gathered at the Kashmir Chowk to protest in order to highlight their issues with the on line learning mechanisms from the universities.

The protesting students including Shankar Sinh Sodho, Lachhman Singh, Sagir Dewan, Danish Parmar and others said that more than 80 percent students reside in the remote villages of the desert district who were not position to attend the online classes being conducted by their respective universities. They students contended that most of their class fellows live in the villages without any computers, reliable internet and power system.

They said that they were ready to attend their classes in their respective universities under the SOPs in the wake of Covid-19 adding they deplored the fact they those unable to attend the ongoing online classes were being marked as absent and feared that they might not be allowed to in their semesters and annual examinations. They demanded that the senior officials of both the HEC and government to take notice of their continuous protest and find a way to adjust their attendance and to ensure power and internet flow to enable them to take regular classes.