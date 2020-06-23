Power outages hit several areas of Pindi

Rawalpindi: The consumers of Adiala Road, Gulistan Colony, Jhanda Chichi, Tariqabad and Bakramandi are facing worst kind of power outages, fluctuation and tripping in this hot and humid weather.

The residents of several other localities including Chamanzar, Mareer Hasan, Mukha Sing Estate, Chur, Misriyal Road, Dhok Syedan, Tulsa, Sher Zaman Colony and Caltex Road have also faced power outages here on Monday.

The affected residents have strongly protested against power outages, tripping and low voltages which has made their life miserable. The protesters criticised the government for its failure in fulfilling its promise regarding putting an end to power loadshedding.

The residents have been spending sleepless nights for two days as Iesco authorities taking it a routine issue. The Iesco Chief Chaudhry Shahid Iqbal who taken up this issue and told ‘The News’ that affected consumers should send me a SMS to launch a complaint for an immediate action. “We will resolve power related all grievances of consumers on priority basis,” he assured.

The consumers said that the concerned authorities are teasing public nerves especially at night through unscheduled loadshedding, fluctuations, tripping and low voltage for two days. After every 10 to 15 minutes or half an hour, power supply disappears, they bemoaned.

The Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Adiala Abdul Hameed said that majority of consumers are facing fluctuation and tripping because of system over loading. Our field staff has reached on every complaint in minutes to resolve it, he claimed.

In the light of the prevailing situation, the angry residents of affected areas held protests and raised slogans against the concerned authorities and appealed to the prime minister and minister for water and power for taking an immediate action against responsible people.