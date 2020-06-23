AIOU to upload ‘End-term assessment’ papers at website on June 27

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday announced that it will upload its ‘End-term assessment’ question papers for BS, BEd (new), MEd and other postgraduate programmes (semester autumn 2019 on ODL/Blended mode) on June 27 as a part of its new exam policy in wake of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, ‘End term question papers’ will also be sent to enrolled students by post at their given addresses within few days. It will be mandatory for the students to send back the solved papers of their relevant courses to the address given on their date sheets on or before July 20, said Controller Exams Dr. Malik Tauqir Ahmad khan.

The programmes include courses relating to B.Ed (New), MEd, BS, and postgraduate programmes on ODL/blended mode. As per the policy formulated keeping in view the current crisis, COVID-19, the exam for the semester is taking place in form of ‘End Term Assessment’.

The students will solve questions in their own hand-writing from their home. Their own handwriting will be verified by matching it with their previous assignments or papers.

If copying or plagiarism was found in their contents, the students will liable to face an unfair means case (UMC). The students will be required to send solved copy of the questions in one envelope at given address, through registered post or courier service.

Answer copy, if received after the expiry date will not be accepted. By hand delivery is also not allowed. This policy is applicable to all candidates of said codes eligible to appear in Autumn 19 semester. For further information to this regard, the students could approach their concerned regional office, department or visit the University’s website, the announcement added.