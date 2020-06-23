Smart lockdown imposed to contain Covid-19: KP CM Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Monday that the provincial government was taking steps to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

He was chairing a meeting to review the smart lockdown and other measures put in place to check Covid-19, said an official handout. Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz and Provincial Police Chief Sanaullah Abbasi and others attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the matters related to the smart lockdown to contain the mass scale outbreak of corona pandemic. The meeting stressed the need to make the smart lockdown more effective especially in the hotspot areas of the provincial capital and decided to form a team headed by provincial minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra to devise a workable strategy in consultation with the elected representatives of the areas.

The strategy will be presented to the Provincial Task Force on Coronavirus in its next meeting to be held in the next couple of days. The meeting was given a detailed briefing about the implementation status of smart lockdown, district-wise number of hotspot areas and number of positive corona cases in each of the hotspot areas.

The meeting was informed that at present smart lockdown had been put in place in 240 hotspot areas across the province with more than two thousand active corona cases. Regarding the smart lockdown situation in the provincial capital, the meeting was told that smart lockdown was put in place in 11 specific localities of the city with around 290 positive corona cases.

The chief minister said that all the decisions and measures taken by the provincial government were aimed at containing the mass scale outbreak of the pandemic and protecting the lives of the common man from the pandemic, adding that the government was taking measures to

effectively deal with the emerging needs after analyzing the overall situation.

He said that all the decisions and measures taken in this regard would be in accordance with the peculiar ground realities of every specific locality. Mahmood Khan directed the local administrations and police of all the districts to take the elected representatives onboard with regard to the smart lockdown measures.