Mainly hot, dry weather forecast

Islamabad: The Pakistan Meteorological Department Monday forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country while very hot in Sindh, south Punjab and Balochistan during next 24 hours. However, rain wind-thunderstorm was expected in Upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Islamabad and Kashmir during evening/night. During the past 24 hour, hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country, and very hot in central and southern parts.