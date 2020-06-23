Punjab govt allocates Rs391 bn to education sector in budget

Rawalpindi: Member Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi has said that the Punjab government has taken an education-friendly initiative by allocating more than Rs391 billion for the education sector in the budget for the next financial year.

Welcoming the steps taken by the Punjab government for the development of education in the province, he said that education is the main stepping stone for an overall national development and the Punjab government demonstrating the realization of this fact, has modernized the process of educational development and these generous efforts of the government will prove to have far reaching results.

The Punjab Assembly member said that increase in facilities at the level of school education and higher education especially up-gradation of schools, construction of additional rooms, establishment of computer laboratories, reconstruction of dilapidated buildings, establishment of new universities and improvement of academic facilities in existing universities are top most Priorities of the Punjab government for the education sector.