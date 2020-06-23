Corona toll rises to 3,604 as 89 more die

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) killed 89 more people countrywide in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,604.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 4,471 new cases were detected, taking the toll to 182,552 with Sindh reporting 71,092 cases, Punjab 66,943, Balochistan 9,475, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 21,997, Islamabad 10,912, Gilgit-Baltistan 1,288, and AJK 845.

The Centre said around 549 smart or targeted lockdowns were imposed across the country affecting 9,093,818 people.

In Punjab, around 184 targeted lockdowns have been imposed in various districts affecting two million people, while in Sindh, around 68 locations are under the smart lockdown affecting 4,951,000 people. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 232 smart lockdowns have been imposed in various districts affecting 534,110 people.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), around 40 locations and four districts are under the smart lockdown affecting 1,502,548 people. In Islamabad Capital Territory (lCT), as many as 10 smart lockdowns have been imposed affecting 90,000 people. In Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), around 16 locations are under the smart lockdown affecting 16,160 people. The centre said over 6,862 countrywide violations of SOPs had been noted during the last 24 hours. More than 880 markets and shops and six industrial units were sealed and 1,229 transporters fined. In AJK, 370 violations were recorded. In response, nine markets and shops were sealed and 86 transport vehicles were fined as per violations.

In GB, 178 violations of health guidelines were observed. As a result, 93 markets and shops were sealed and 11 transport vehicles were fined.

In KP, 3,648 violations were observed. As a result, 209 markets and shops were sealed and 113 transport vehicles were fined. In Punjab, a total of 1,949 violations were recorded. As a result, 475 markets and shops and four industrial units were sealed and 623 transport vehicles were fined as per the violation. In Balochistan, 684 violations were observed where 71 markets and shops were sealed and 287 transport vehicles were fined. InIslamabad Capital Territory (ICT), around 33 violations of SOPs and health guidelines were noted whereas in consequence around 23 shops and markets and two industries were sealed and nine transport vehicles were fined.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah Monday said 1,464 new cases of coronavirus had emerged in the province raising the tally to 71,092, while 14 more patients died taking the death toll to 1,103.

In a statement issued from the CM House, he said 9,841 tests had been conducted against which 1,464 cases were detected constituting 15 percent.

He said 3,88,690 samples had been tested which diagnosed 71,092 cases making 18.3 percent result.

According to the CM, 14 more patients had died overnight lifting the death toll to 1,103 which constituted 1.5 percent death rate.

At present, 617 patients are in critical condition of which 111 on the ventilator.

A present, 32,945 patients are under treatment of which 31,390 are in home isolation, 47 at the isolation centers and 1,508 at different hospitals.

As many as 766 patients have recovered and the number of total number of recovered patients is 37,044.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza Monday assured that sufficient quantity of Dexamethasone was now available in the country and the health ministry would take a strict action if the buyers were overcharged or the life-saving drugs used by the coronavirus patients were black-marketed.

In an interview with a private news channel, Zafar said the Drugs Regulatory Authority had been directed to ensure availability of medicines used for management of COVID-19 patients. He said the public was encouraged to inform the DRAP on its toll-free number 0800-03727 in case of overcharging.

Replying to a question about the SOPs related to Eidul Azha and cattle markets, he said the federal ministers, Ulema and Mashaikh were discussing safe arrangements for the Eid in the wake of coronavirus spread in the country.

He said Pakistan was the first country to keep mosques open with SOPs during the Ramazan in consultation with the religious scholars and now the government would also finalize its national strategy for Eidul Azha.

He said people must follow the SOPs to stay safe from the coronavirus. He said the Ministry of Health had so far issued over 30 SOPs.

Meanwhile, in Rawalpindi, around 13,273 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities out of which 4,578 have tested positive, while 2,185 have recovered after treatment.

According to a daily situation report issued by the Directorate of Public Relations (DPR), 727 confirmed patients have been admitted to different hospitals of the city including 342 belonging to Rawal Town, 115 to Potohar town, 143 to Rawalpindi Cantonment, 31 to Gujar Khan, 34 to Taxila, 29 to Kahuta, six to Kalar Syedan, 18 to Kotli Sattian and nine to Murree.

As many as 7,873 suspects were tested negative, while reports of 1,164 are still awaited.

Around 1,453 patients are in isolation at home, while 212 have died. around 91 more patients were reported to district centers during the last 24 years.

Meanwhile, in order to control the spread of pandemic, the district administration has sealed 22 parts of the city and cantonment areas including Dhoke Kala Khan, Qayyumabad, Iqbal Town, Dhoke Paracha, Dhoke Kashmirian, Kuri Road, Ali Abad, Dhoke Ali Akbar, Sadiqabad, Magistrate Colony, Afandi Colony, Sattelite Town A, C block, Muslim Town and Khurram Colony, Dheri Hassan Abaad, Talli Mohri, Gousia Chowk, Jhawara,Tench Bhatta, People's Colony and Allama Iqbal Town till June 30 to ensure public safety.