28 more Covid-19 patients die in Punjab, death toll 1,435

LAHORE: The fatality of 28 more Covid-19 patients raised the death toll to 1,435 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus raced to 66,943 with the addition of 1,204 new infections in the province, according to a report issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Monday.

So far 556 casualties have been confirmed from Lahore, 271 from Rawalpindi, 138 from Faisalabad, 108 from Multan, 58 from Gujranwala, 52 from Sialkot, 37 from Rahim Yar Khan, 31 each from Gujrat and Bahawalpur, 22 from Sargodha, 16 from Sheikhupura, 14 each from Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sheikhupura, 10 each from Sahiwal and Kasur, nine from Muzaffargarh, eight from Nankana Sahib, six from Toba Tek Singh.