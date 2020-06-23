Naya Nazimabad: Ali Habib Medical Centre to operate from next month

Ali Suleman Habib passed away in Karachi on April 17.

KARACHI: Naya Nazimabad, carrying on its commitment to give back to Karachi’s progressive middle class, is preparing for the forthcoming inauguration of Ali Habib Medical Centre.

The center is a not-for-profit institution named in the honour of late Ali Habib - former chairman, House of Habib, says a press release issued here on Monday. Ali Habib’s contribution to Pakistan and its economy remains unparalleled.

He recently passed away in Karachi, leaving behind a great legacy. This medical center is a token of appreciation in recognition of his services. The medical centre located at Naya Nazimabad is scheduled to commence operations next month. It is designed to cater to the primary healthcare needs of the community, both within Naya Nazimabad and the densely populated areas in the surrounding. Ali Habib Medical Center will also provide specialised health consultation through consultant clinics and modern diagnostic facilities with well trained, dedicated staff. Naya Nazimabad is an integrated housing scheme which focuses on healthy community living.

It is the largest master-planned, gated residential development in Karachi and will house more than 30,000 families at its completion.

It has the provision for all conceivable amenities, all within walking distance for its residents. A project of Javedan Corporation Limited, Naya Nazimabad is a self-contained city, conceptualised and developed with the vision of providing a peaceful community atmosphere and a healthy lifestyle.

Ali Habib's profile

Ali Suleman Habib was a prominent businessman and a scion of one of Pakistan's oldest business families.

Habib, apart from being chairman of the Indus Motor Company, also headed operations for the House of Habib, a legacy business conglomerate that has several successful businesses functioning under its umbrella.

Habib served as a director on the management boards of multiple companies operating under the umbrella of the House of Habib — including Thal Limited, Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited, Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited, Metro Habib Cash and Carry Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited.

He was also a member of the Board of Governors of Habib University, which the Habib family established.

Habib was the founding chairman of the Young Presidents Organization, Pakistan Chapter, and chairman of the Pakistan Business Council. He was also a member of the Board of Governors of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust.

He graduated with a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Minnesota, USA and also attended the PMD Program at Harvard.