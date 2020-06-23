2 Indian HC officials sent back home

ISLAMABAD: Two Indian High Commission officials involved in traffic incident and fake currency have been sent back to India from Pakistan. The two officials have returned to India via Wagah border. These two staffers have returned to India along with Indian High Commission second secretary and air adviser who have been called by Indian government in New Delhi for consultations in the perspective of prevailing tension between Pakistan and India. The two officials of Indian High Commission including Dwimu Brahma and Paul Selva Dhas were arrested by Islamabad police last week. However, they were released after a few hours. They were arrested on their alleged involvement in a hit and run accident and fake currency matter. During the search of these two officials, fake currency of Rs10,000 was recovered from them. Therefore, they were declared persona non grata and were asked to leave Pakistan. These two officials of Indian High Commission reached Wagah border on Monday morning.