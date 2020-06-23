Marriyum slams Imran’s stance on Rs10b defamation suit

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb while condemning Prime Minister’s Imran Khan’s continued requests for delaying hearings of Rs10 billion defamation suit filed against him by Shahbaz Sharif, said the NAB-Niazi alliance does not care about others health during the pandemic but when it comes to Imran appearing before the court they hide behind the excuse of novel coronavirus. In a statement Monday, Marriyum said avoiding court has become Imran’s signature act. She dared Imran to respond to the defamation suit with the same boldness with which he levelled accusations against Shahbaz. She said Imran’s lies cannot be covered by 34 requests for delays in 61 hearings of this case. The former information minister said Imran is an absconder in the foreign funding case. She said the prime minister has lost on all fronts including political, administrative, legal and public.