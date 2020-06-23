2 blind murder cases solved

MALAKWAL: Police Monday claimed to have arrested three killers of two blind murders. Addressing a press conference, DPO Nasir Sial said a week earlier Akram of Hujjan was murdered by unidentified killers. He said police arrested accused Waqas Ahmed, the brother-in-law of deceased Akram and Shoaib who have confessed the crime. The DPO said they killed Akram for a land. The DPO said in another case in Shuhaari, a man named Shabbir was killed at his home and Malakwal police took his son Ans in custody who confessed the crime and said he killed his father Akram over domestic issues.