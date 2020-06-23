Citizens to be arrested for visiting public places without masks

MULTAN: The city district administration has decided to arrest and impose fine on citizens visiting public places without masks.

Talking to reporters, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abida Farid said the decision has been taken keeping in view rising coronavirus cases. The AC said action would be taken against violators under Infectious Diseases Law 2020 and the implementation upon the law would be executed in the next 24 hours.

She said citizens can get awareness through print and electronic media or social media about compulsion of wearing face masks at public places. The CDA has also ordered all public hospitals to keep ventilators stand-by.

Reportedly, ventilator services of private hospitals may be hired if ventilators at public hospitals are not in sufficient numbers. A proper utilisation of ventilators should be ensured compulsory at all public hospitals. The data of private hospitals with ventilators is being gathered. The medical superintendents at public hospitals would be empowered to refer patients to private hospitals. Meanwhile, the CDA has sealed 16 shops in tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala on charges of violating coronavirus SOPs. The CDA also sealed 27 shops in tehsil Shujabad in the joint operation conducted by Shujabad Municipal Committee and Coronavirus Tiger Force on Multan Road, Railway Road and Jalalpur Pirwala Road.

160 PHA employees regularised: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has regularised 160 employees of junior cadre here on Monday. Director General PHA Dr Malik Abid Mahmood handed over written orders to employees at PHA head office. On the occasion, the DG PHA said the gardeners and sanitary workers had been regularised. He urged employees to work hard with devotion to improve performance of the department. He said parks and green belts of the city would be made more beautiful under beautification plan.