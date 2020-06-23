Three Pak cricketers tested positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket pending tour to England received early jolt as three out of five players tested on Sunday at the Pindi Stadium turned positive for carrying COVID-19 infection.

These include opening bat Haider Ali, pacer Haris Rauf and wrist spinner Shadab Khan. Surprisingly these players had shown no symptoms until they were tested in Sunday ahead of the Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s tour to England.

The PCB medical panel is in contact with the three who have been advised to immediately go into self-isolation. Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari, also screened in Rawalpindi, have tested negative and, as such, will travel to Lahore on 24 June.

The other players and team officials, barring Cliffe Deacon, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis, underwent tests at their respective centres in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar on Monday. Their results are expected at some stage on Tuesday, which will also be announced by the PCB through its usual channels. Until then, the PCB will not make any further comment.