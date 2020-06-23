China-India faceoff: Modi must be mindful of his words, says Manmohan

NEW DELHI: In his first remarks on the China-India face-off in Ladakh, India’s former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday said PM Narendra Modi must be mindful of the implications of his words and cannot allow China to use them as a vindication of its position, international media reported.

Noting that disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership, Singh called upon Modi to ensure justice for soldiers who died defending India’s territorial integrity.

“To do any less would be a historic betrayal of people’s faith,” he said in a statement. Noting that the country isstanding at the historic cross-roads, he said the government’s decisions and actions will have serious bearings on how the future generations perceive us.

“Those who lead us bear the weight of a solemn duty,” he said. “And in our democracy that responsibility rests with the office of the prime minister. The prime minister must always be mindful of the implications of his words and declarations on our nation’s security as also strategic and territorial interests,” he said in a statement on the standoff with China in Ladakh.

Twenty Indian Army personnel were killed in a brutal attack by the Chinese military in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15. Later, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda criticised Manmohan Singh and the Congress party and said they should stop repeatedly insulting the security forces and questioning their valour.

In a message posted on Twitter, Nadda said, “Please stop insulting of forces repeatedly, questioning their valour. You did this post the air strikes and surgical strikes. Please understand the true meaning of national unity, especially in such times. It’s never too late to improve.”

In another message the hardline ruling part BJP president claimed that during the Congress’ tenure, Singh as the Prime Minister abjectly surrendered hundreds of square kilometre of Indian land to China. He also alleged that Singh presided over 600 incursions made by China between 2010 to 2013.

Meanwhile, India will press Russia to consider expediting the delivery of the S-400 Triumf anti-missile system during defence minister Rajnath Singh’s three-day visit to Russia that started on Monday.

The urgency comes amid heightened tensions along the India-China border. Moscow is believed to have delayed delivery of the $5.4-billion system to December 2021 due to COVID-19 constraints. India had completed large payments for the system last year.