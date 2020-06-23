close
Tue Jun 23, 2020
Cop among two injured in Parachinar blast

PARACHINAR: Two people, including a cop, sustained injuries in a blast at Mazdoor Chowk at Parachinar in Kurram tribal district, police said on Monday.

District Police Officer Mohammad Quresh said that explosives had been hidden in garbage at Mazdoor Chowk in Parachinar city. He said that usually, a large number of labourers are present at the Chowk, but most of them had already left the place for work when the explosion took place. The DPO said that acop identified as Hamid Hussain and a civilian Qaiser Hussain were injured in the blast. The injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Parachinar. Soon after the blast, the security forces and policemen arrived at the spot and cordoned off the area for collecting pieces of evidence.

