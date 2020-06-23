S Arabia reaffirms support to Pakistan on Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi made a telephonic call to his to Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Monday and apprised him about the human rights violations and brutalism of Indian troops in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office during telephonic conversation Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s traditional support to Pakistan on the Kashmir cause.

Earlier on the day Prince Faisal also attended the Emergency Virtual Meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir convened on Pakistan’s call.

Foreign Minister Qureshi shared deep concern over the continuing double lockdown as well as the intensification of military crackdown by Indian occupation forces and attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupiedterritory by introducing new domicile law.

The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in close contact to take forward the important bilateral agenda and close cooperation in various fields. The matters of mutual interest including COVID-19 pandemic and enhanced bilateral cooperation were discussed.

Qureshi underscored that fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were deep-rooted and multi-faceted and the strategic relationship between the two countries was growing in myriad dimensions.

Foreign minister thanked for condolence messages issued by the King and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia over PIA plane crash.

Qureshi offered condolences on the loss of precious lives in Saudi Arabia due to COVID-19 pandemic and highlighted the measures being taken by Pakistan to contain the virus with focus on saving lives and securing livelihoods.

The Saudi foreign minister expressed solidarity with Pakistan in its efforts to combat the outbreak.