Asad reviews progress on water supply to sectors 1-8, I-10

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday reviewed progress on improvements in supply of water in Islamabad, especially in I-8 and I-10 Sectors.

Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) informed the meeting that a number of steps had been taken in recent weeks to address the issue of water scarcity. CMO said that leakages on main conduction line on the way from Poonan Faqeeran to I-10/1 and on Simly water conduction lines had been fixed. “Other measures are being taken included rehabilitation of public drinking water filtration plants and repair of existing and installation of new tube wells,” CMO said. Non-functional water tankers had been repaired for emergencies.

The department was also working on elevation of distribution channel (I-9) of main line from Poonan Farqeeran for I-10 for improved flow of water. It was also informed that action was also being taken against illegal water connections.

The CMO assured the minister that the water supply situation would substantially improve by the end of the current month. The minister directed the authorities to immediately remove the illegal connections and take strict legal action against the culprits. He said work on various activities should be expedited to ensure adequate supply of water to the residents during summer. He said sufficient financial resources had been made available for ensuring adequate and regular supply of water.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan, Member National Assembly Raja Khurram Nawaz, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation and other senior officials.