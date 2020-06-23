close
Tue Jun 23, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2020

3 PIA flights to bring back Pakistanis stranded in Kuwait

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2020

ISLAMABAD: In order to alleviate the situation of stranded Pakistanis in Kuwait, National Assembly NA Speaker Asad Qaiser had recently directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to arrange flights to Kuwait.

Subsequently, three special PIA flights have been operated to bring back Pakistanis stranded in Kuwait. The instant flight operation has lowered the number of stranded Pakistanis in Kuwait.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed that a comprehensive plan has been devised through which PIA will fly to different destinations to bring back stranded Pakistanis abroad. The NA Speaker on this occasion said that safe repatriation of Pakistanis stranded in foreign countries due to corona pandemic is our top priority. He assured that all resources will be used to repatriate migrants from abroad.

