Naya Nazimabad: Ali Habib Medical Centre to operate from next month

KARACHI: Naya Nazimabad, carrying on its commitment to give back to Karachi’s progressive middle class, is preparing for the forthcoming inauguration of Ali Habib Medical Centre. The center is a not-for-profit institution named in the honour of late Ali Habib - former chairman, House of Habib, says a press release issued here on Monday.Ali Habib’s contribution to Pakistan and its economy remains unparalleled. He recently passed away in Karachi, leaving behind a great legacy. This medical center is a token of appreciation in recognition of

his services.

The medical centre located at Naya Nazimabad is scheduled to commence operations next month. It is designed to cater to the primary healthcare needs of the community, both within Naya Nazimabad and the densely populated areas in the surrounding. Ali Habib Medical Center will also provide specialised health consultation through consultant clinics and modern diagnostic facilities with well trained, dedicated staff.

Naya Nazimabad is an integrated housing scheme which focuses on healthy community living. It is the largest master-planned, gated residential development in Karachi and will house more than 30,000 families at its completion. It has the provision for all conceivable amenities, all within walking distance for its residents.