Water hyacinth pest chokes Iraq´s vital waterways

AL-BADAA, Iraq: The broad leaves and delicate purple flowers floating on the Euphrates look breathtaking -- but they are suffocating the waterways of Iraq, celebrated as the "land of the two rivers".

The water hyacinth, nicknamed the "Nile flower" in Iraq, is an invasive plant native to South America´s Amazon basin that has ravaged ecosystems across the world, from Sri Lanka to Nigeria. The fast-spreading pest poses a special risk in Iraq, one of the world´s hottest countries that is already suffering from regular droughts and shrinking water resources due to overuse, pollution and upstream river dams.

The exotic flower was introduced to Iraq just two decades ago as a decorative plant, but now the mighty Tigris and Euphrates rivers are being choked by its rapid spread. Its glossy leaves form a thick cover, absorbing up to five litres (1.3 gallons) of water per plant a day and blocking sunlight and oxygen vital to the aquatic life below.

That has made the hyacinth a formidable floral foe for Iraq´s fishermen, who sell hauls of river carp in local markets to those cooking "masgouf", a national delicacy.

Because of the infestation, carp are dying and fishing nets get caught in the tangle of flat leaves, roots and flowers that also hampers boat travel. "Our livelihoods are gone, all because of this Nile flower," said Jallab al-Sharifi, a fisherman in the southern province of Dhi Qar who makes his living on the Euphrates. Another fisherman east of Baghdad who works the Tigris said his haul had dropped by as much as half.

The hyacinths have also impacted Iraqi farmers who already struggle with low water levels due to a series of dams built further upstream in Turkey and Iran.