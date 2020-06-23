Jailed UK-Iranian pleads with PM Johnson to help inmates

LONDON: The sound is a little fuzzy but Anoosheh Ashoori´s voice does not falter as he delivers his message to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson from inside Iran´s Evin jail.

"We are in desperate need of your help," the retired engineer, who holds British and Iranian passports, says in a recording made on the phone to his wife in London. During the three years since his arrest in Tehran, he has endured interrogations and stints in solitary that made him try to end his life, but the 66-year-old´s biggest fear now is coronavirus. "I am appealing to you to take action and get me and my fellow British citizens out of Evin prison, where the threat of COVID-19 is as strong as ever," he urged Johnson, in the recording shared with AFP. "My fear is that we have been forgotten by the British government."

Ashoori was visiting his mother in Tehran in August 2017 when he was arrested, accused of spying for Israel and later jailed for 10 years, his family says. Dual nationals from various countries have been detained in Iran, in what campaigners and the British government say is a policy of hostage-taking aimed at pressuring the West.

In an interview in the garden of Ashoori´s southeast London home, his wife, Sherry Izadi, dismisses the charges against him as "preposterous" and says his trial only lasted an hour. The father-of-two had never been involved in politics, she said, telling AFP: "We´re very ordinary -- we´re extremely unimportant." And yet, "he went out one day to do some shopping and he never came back".