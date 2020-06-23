US existing home sales drop 9.7% in May: realtors

WASHINGTON: Battered by the coronavirus, US existing home sales posted their third straight monthly decline in May, falling 9.7 percent compared to April, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said Monday. With the sales pace hitting a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.91 million properties in the month, the data was worse than analysts expected and down more than a quarter from the same month in 2019.

The decline was felt in all regions on both a monthly and yearly basis, the NAR said. However, a fall in supply and an uptick in prices points to a tightening market, and realtors and analysts expect a return of buyers as states loosen lockdowns imposed to contain the pandemic. "Home sales will surely rise in the upcoming months with the economy reopening, and could even surpass one-year-ago figures in the second half of the year," NAR´s chief economist Lawrence Yun said, noting May´s data reflects deals closed in March and April, when the virus was at its worst.